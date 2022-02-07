Watch live as John Kirby holds Pentagon briefing after more US troops arrive in eastern Europe

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby is holding a briefing on Monday, as tensions in eastern Europe continue to rise.

Over the weekend, the first of 2,000 newly deployed US soldiers arrived in Germany and Poland as part of the effort to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank as more Russian forces gather along Ukraine’s borders.

While Mr Kirby speaks, President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also holding a press conference at the White House to discuss the ongoing situation.

