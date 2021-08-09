The Pentagon will require members of the US military to get the Covid-19 vaccine by 15 September, a spokesman has announced.

That deadline could be moved up if the vaccine receives final Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval or infection rates continue to rise.

In a memo sent to troops ahead of the announcement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the FDA “whichever comes first.”

This comes after President Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots.