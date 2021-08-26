The US Pentagon has warned that Isis attacks are expected to “continue” following a suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens more wounded as two bombers and gunmen attacked crowds outside the airport.

Speaking during a Pentagon press briefing, US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie suggested that the US are preparing for more attacks.

“The threat from Isis is extremely real,” he told reporters.

“We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks and we expect those attacks to continue. We are doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks.