Watch live as the Pentagon and US Army hold briefing on Afghanistan

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is briefing reporters alongside US Army general William D. “Hank” Taylor.

Questions on the response to the situation unfolding in Afghanistan are likely to dominate the discussion.

On Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed he stands ‘squarely’ behind his decision to withdraw troops from the county, but has since suggested they could stay past the initial withdrawal deadline of 31 August to assist US citizens evacuating Afghanistan.

It’s estimated 15,000 Americans are still stranded, while Washington also plans to evacuate 50-65,000 Afghans with ties to the US military.