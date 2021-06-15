A South African village has been overrun by people digging for what they believe to be diamonds after unidentified stones were found in the area.

Villagers have been mining the soil since Saturday when a local man discovered the first stone.

Photos of the locals celebrating their haul – which some actually believe to be quartz crystals – attracted more than a thousand fortune seekers from across the country to KwaHlathi in KwaZulu-Natal province. People of all ages are seen digging the soil with picks and shovels.

The country’s mines department is set to collect samples for analysis.