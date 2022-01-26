Perseverance Mars rover spits out stuck rock after choking on sample

Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover spits out a rock after choking it since December.

Footage captures the rover spitting out the trapped rock using the machine's un-choking procedure.

Engineers pointed the drill containing the clogged test tube to the ground and rotating it at speed until the samples fell out.

Though the unchoking procedure hadn't previously been tested, engineers said they found it "straightforward".

Nasa engineers realised something was wrong on December 29 when the rover's robotic arm attempted to place the freshly drilled sample into the rover's bit carousel.

The ill-fated sample originated from a rock that scientists call Issole.

Sign up to our newsletters.