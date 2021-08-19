Pete Buttigieg announces he has become a parent with his husband

US Transportation Secretary and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has announced he and his husband Chasten have become parents.

According to the US cabinet member, the couple is still in the adoption process, and will have more information in the future.

It is currently unclear if they have a child living with them at the present. Buttigieg rose to fame during his run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, with his youthful brand of politics becoming an appeal for American voters.