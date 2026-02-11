‘Uncomfortable’ questions part of vetting process, says ex-MI6 chief

The former MI6 boss has given an insight into the “thorough” vetting process that an ambassador like Peter Mandelson would likely have gone through.

Sir Keir Starmer has been at the centre of a political storm since admitting he knew Lord Mandelson had maintained ties with Jeffrey Epstein after the disgraced financier’s conviction in 2008, when he appointed him to the key diplomatic role.

The former peer “lied repeatedly” about contact between the pair, Sir Keir insisted. The BBC reports that Lord Mandelson’s view is that he answered questions accurately during the vetting process.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday (10 February), Sir Richard Moore said that whilst a vetting process involves various background checks, it also relies on people being honest.

He said some of the questions can be “uncomfortable” as the candidates are asked about their private lives. “The system depends on the balance between truthful answers in the interview process and the checks on whether what's been said is truthful."