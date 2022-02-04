Shocking footage of squalid 6ft shed that vulnerable victim was found living in

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.

Peter Swailes Jr was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, on Friday.

The victim had been “used and abused” for 40 years by the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Snr, the court heard.

He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed at a traveller site in Carlisle.

The cramped shed was without heating, lighting or proper flooring and contained a soiled mattress.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here