Shocking footage shows the moment a driver pulls a ‘knife’ on a motorist before being hit by a car in an alleged row over petrol.

The man was filmed holding a ‘knife’ in his right hand and shouting at the driver through his car window just outside of a petrol station in Welling, South East London.

The car then rams into the man wielding the alleged ‘knife’ who is thrown onto the bonnet of the car as the row continues.

Metropolitan Police told The Sun: "We are aware of footage online and will review this as part of our ongoing enquiries."