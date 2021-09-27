A fight broke out on the forecourt of a north London petrol station during a weekend that saw many people panic buying fuel.

Thousands of service stations have run dry amid the frenzy, which has seen customers literally fighting over the limited stock.

At one BP garage near Camden, a scuffle broke out between moped drivers as others queued to fill up.

One driver can be seen jump-kicking another, while a third person attempts to swing his helmet in the same direction.

Lengthy queues at petrol stations are expected to continue, despite government reassurances on supply.