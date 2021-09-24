Grant Shapps supports relaxing rules for EU HGV drivers to clear petrol backlog.

The UK transport secretary said he would “move heaven and earth” to solve the nationwide shortage of truck drivers that threaten fuel supplies at some petrol stations.

Shapps urged motorists not to panic as the problem would be “smoothed out relatively quickly”.

He told the BBC he would consider all options, including the possibility of "relaxing the rules" to issue short-term skilled worker visas to Europeans.

“I would do whatever is required if that would help," he added.