Petrol prices reach highest level ever recorded

Petrol prices hit their highest level ever on Sunday. when the average cost reached 142.94p a litre. The figures, released by RAC, surpass the April 2012 record, when petrol was listed at 142.48p per litre. Diesel also increased in price to 146.5p, but stayed below the all-time high of 147.93p. In a statement, RAC fuel spokesperson described the news as "a dark day for drivers".

"[It's] one which we hoped we wouldn’t see again after the high prices of April 2012. This will hurt many household budgets and no doubt have knock-on implications for the wider economy," he said.