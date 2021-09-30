A furious petrol station worker shouts at a moped driver who attempted to cut the queue for fuel.

The staff member shouts “they are waiting” and gesturing to the queue of more than 60 vehicles to the driver after they tried to cut in.

Max Gelber, 36, recorded the incident while waiting in line for fuel at the Shell garage in South Kensington, London.

He said: “There was a lot of anger at the petrol station.

“I felt sorry for the staff at the station - the anger and poor job the staff have to deal with as a result.”