Cars were filmed waiting in a huge queue in front of a petrol station in Bushey, Hertfordshire during a weekend that saw many people panic buying amid Britain’s worsening fuel supply crisis.Thousands of service stations have run dry amid the frenzy, which has seen customers fighting over the limited stock.The shortage is due to a lack of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers, a problem that has been exacerbated by Brexit and the Covid pandemic.Lengthy queues at petrol stations are expected to continue, despite government reassurances on supply.