Animal control officers rescued 82 cats, five dogs, four rabbits, eight ferrets and a bearded dragon from an animal hoarder’s house in the US state of Michigan on Tuesday. Many of the pets were in “dire straits” because of the unsanitary conditions and high temperatures inside the home, authorities said. More than a dozen cats were found dead around the house while others had to be put down because they were so ill.

Officers had been tipped off about the house, Fox News reports. The resident and her husband were involved with a cat rescue organisation.