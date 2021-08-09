Pfizer booster shot causes similar side effects to second dose, study finds

A preliminary study conducted in Israel found that the Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot caused similar side effects to the second dose of the vaccine, such as soreness in the arm where it was injected.

The country is the first in the world to begin offering booster shots to fully vaccinated individuals, with Israel offering the third jab to all those over the age of 60.

It is hoped the programme to roll out jabs of the Pfizer booster will help to stop the spread of the Delta variant, which has quickly become the dominant Covid strain in the country.