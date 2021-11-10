Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called those who spread misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines "criminals."

Mr Bourla told Atlantic Council's CEO Frederick Kempe: "They’re not bad people. They are criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives,"

The CEO added that a “very small” group of people have been spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines.

Mr Bourla's comments come only days after a survey was published by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), which found that 8 in 10 Americans believe or are unsure of at least one false statement about Covid-19 or its vaccines.

Sign up to our newsletters here.