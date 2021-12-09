Pfizer says Covid booster vaccine key to fighting off omicron threat

Pfizer has said that a third booster shot of their vaccine generates an immune response capable of tackling the omicron variant of Covid-19 , according to early lab tests.

Early data from the pharmaceutical company indicates that three doses of the vaccine provide as much protection against the variant as two shots did against the original Covid virus.

There was also nothing to suggest that T cells generated by vaccination – another key part of the immune system’s response – are unable to neutralise the variant, despite its many mutations.