Pfizer says Covid vaccine is safe for 5- to 11-year-olds

Pfizer has said its Covid-19 vaccine works well for children aged 5 to 11 years old and it will seek authorization in the US for this age group soon – a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters and eradicating the disease from the wider society.

The vaccine made by Pfizer in collaboration with its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone aged 12 years old and older.

Pfizer used a lower dose of a third of what those aged over 12 get, and found it to produce a similar immune response one month after the second jab was administered.