UK 12- to 15-year-olds to be offered second dose of Pfizer vaccine

Children aged 12 to 15 years old have been encouraged to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after an announcement by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI).

All over 40s are now eligible to get their booster shots for Covid-19 , with those who are most clinically vulnerable being prioritised as was done during the initial UK vaccination programme. It’s unclear when those under 40 will be called for their third jab but the JCVI has said all those over the age of 18 should get one.