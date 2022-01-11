Four people survive ‘miracle’ helicopter crash narrowly missing church

Four people, including a baby, survived a helicopter crash that narrowly missed a church in what authorities have called “an absolute miracle”.

Photos from the scene show the mangled wreckage on the sidewalk just inches from the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, in the western suburbs of Philadelphia.

The medical helicopter was transporting an infant patient and nurse to a hospital in Philadelphia when it crashed into the sidewalk of a heavily trafficked residential neighbourhood in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

