Helicopter wreckage smoulders after crashing en route to Philadelphia Children's Hospital

A helicopter carrying four people, including a child patient, crash-landed in Philadelphia en route to a children’s hospital on Tuesday.

Footage from the aftermath of the incident shows the chopper smouldering in the grounds of a church as officials and firefighters work at the scene.

All four people on board are expected to survive the crash in what officials have described as an “absolute miracle”.

The pilot, a crew member, a nurse and an infant patient were able to pull themselves out of the wreck, according to authorities.

