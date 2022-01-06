Philadelphia house fire leaves 13 dead, including seven children

At least 12 people are feared dead after a fire ripped through a house in Philadelphia. Two others remain in critical condition.

Nine children are thought to have died, in addition to three adults, and an adult and another child have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the Fairmount neighbourhood of the city at 6.38am to battle a heavy fire in a three-story row house.

Flames were coming out of the second floor of the building and they worked for 50 minutes to regain control of the blaze.

