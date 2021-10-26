Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a video captured a woman posting an unwelcoming message on the property of a black-owned dance studio in the city.

CCTV footage from outside the Kreative Legends studio shows her taping individual pieces of paper to the property that spell out the message: “You’re not welcome.”

Kayla Shuler, the owner of the dance studio, worries her business was targeted because it is “the only black-owned business on this particular street.”

“You should not be targeting children for no reason. It’s unacceptable. It’s disgusting,” Ms Shuler said.

