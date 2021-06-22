The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte has said that he will jail people who refuse the Covid vaccination, as the country battles one of Asia’s worst outbreaks.

Speaking in a televised address on Monday, Mr Duterte said: “You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed.”

He later gave his reasoning saying: “If you are a person who is not vaccinated, you are a potential carrier.”

The announcement comes as the number of cases of coronavirus in the Philippines has hit a cumulative total of more than 1.3 million cases and 23,000 deaths.