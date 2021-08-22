A Phoenix homeowner opened fire on four armed robbers who kicked his door down, dramatic doorbell footage has captured.

The suspects are still on the loose after being greeted by the homeowner firing a barrage of bullets towards them.

Doorbell footage captures four men all with their faces covered with bandanas, getting out of a grey sedan before approaching the residence.

Immediately after kicking the front door down, the group were seen fleeing from a shower of bullets.

One of the suspects was seen falling down as they all scrambled to climb back into the vehicle.