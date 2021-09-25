Body camera footage shows the encounter between Phoenix police officers and a naked man before he died in police custody.

Police say the edited video shows officers detaining 28-year-old Jessee Rickman after he resisted arrest with him allegedly trying to fight them.

The video shows police laying him on his side while being looked at by the Phoenix Fire Department with officers noticing he had passed out.

His cause of death is under investigation, and an internal investigation into the officers’ actions is underway.