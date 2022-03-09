Drunk woman smashes neighbours’ car with 3ft long pick-axe handle over parking row

A woman was captured on CCTV smashing up her neighbour’s car with a 3ft long pick-axe handle in a row over a parking spot.

Annette Kealy had allegedly drunk wine and whiskey before attacking the Ford Focus before moving on to batter two more cars.

She smashed two windscreens and dented the bonnet of another car at around 10.45pm on February 3rd.

Mrs Kealy was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to each of the three victims of the criminal damage and a £34 victim surcharge.

