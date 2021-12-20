Piers Corbyn breathes fire at Downing Street anti-lockdown protest

Piers Corbyn breaths fire during an anti-lockdown protest outside Downing Street.

Mr Corbyn, the elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of encouraging activists to “burn down MPs’ offices”.

In footage captured during Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest in the capital, Piers is seen spitting a mouthful of flammable liquid onto a burning stick.

Flames erupt into the air in the circus act stunt while protesters chant "resist, defy, do not comply".

Throughout the pandemic, Piers has been vocal in his criticism of lockdown restrictions and of the vaccination drive.

