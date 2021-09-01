Piers Morgan has been cleared by media regulator Ofcom, for comments he made about Meghan Markle while on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The TV broadcaster said he didn’t believe Markle’s claims that she was suicidal with Ofcom receiving 57,793 complaints about the comments, however, the regulator has said that he did not break its code.

The media regulator said: “Consistent with freedom of expression, Mr Morgan was entitled to say he disbelieved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations and to hold and express strong views that rigorously challenged their account”.