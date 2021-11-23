A runaway pig has been detained by Cincinnati Police Department officers.

CPD shared a video of two officers chasing the skittish, squealing pig after it was spotted roaming among the lawn.

Officers Grant Perry and Roland Pansch captured the pig walking among several apartment blocks before asking residents.

In the video, the pig is walking on the lawn among several apartment buildings as neighbours watch.

While residents distract the animal with food, the officers fetch a leash.

Officer Pansch tosses the leash around the pig’s neck while Officer Perry distracts it with an apple.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.