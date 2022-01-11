Man receives first successful pig heart transplant in groundbreaking surgery

A man from the US has become the first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig.

Surgeons in Baltimore worked for seven hours to transplant the organ into David Bennett's body.

The experimental procedure was considered the last hope of saving the 57-year-olds life, as he wasn't eligible for a human heart due to a unique condition.

Mr Bennett is "doing well" after the groundbreaking surgery, but it is unclear what his long-term chances of survival are.

