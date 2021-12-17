Wild pigeon breaks into London home, then refuses to leave

A wild pigeon stayed the night in a London flat after it broke in and refused to leave. The incident was captured by Steph Ellesmera, a London-based designer and illustrator, who said she had “no idea what else to do” when the bird entered her home. “I went out [onto the balcony] to take some pictures and noticed a pigeon just sitting in the corner. I didn’t think much of it, but I noticed it kept looking at me,” she said. Experts later picked up the bird the next day.

