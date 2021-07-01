Crate of 100 pigeons falls off truck, blinding drivers

Animal services in Volusia County, Florida, are looking for the owner of 100 pigeons which escaped from a crate and blinded drivers on a motorway on Tuesday night. A 911 call made about the incident on Daytona Beach saw the caller say that there are “two lanes of the highway full of birds”, adding that “there’s like 500 birds just flying around on the Turnpike [...]”. The animal service said they would hold on to the pigeons until Friday, when they would reach out to rescuers if they have not been claimed.