Thousands of Muslim pilgrims threw stones at Satan’s pillar in Mina on Tuesday in a symbolic rejection of temptation as the hajj pilgrimage continued despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Islamic pilgrims wore masks and maintained strict social distancing measures – with the hajj being held for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous years, the pilgrimage to Mecca had triggered deadly stampedes, but this year around 60,000 vaccinated pilgrims have been allowed to take part in a much scaled-down affair.