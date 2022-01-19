A security guard was left with serious injuries after being "mauled" by a pitbull in San Francisco Public Library last weekend.

Footage shared on social media shows the dog "viciously attacking" the man, as his colleagues try to jump in and help.

Another guard appears to try to pepper spray the pitbull in an attempt to force it away.

The dog was roaming around the library unsupervised while his owner was passed out at a nearby desk.

He only woke up while the attack was happening, eventually pulling his service animal away.

Sign up to our newsletters here.