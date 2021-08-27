A vicious attack on an elderly man by two dogs in Texas was captured by a surveillance camera. The man can be seen backing away as the two pitbulls aggressively approach him. He tries to fight them off with a boxcutter, but they continue biting him and eventually take him to the ground.The dogs then bit the man’s head, Fox News reported, sending him to the hospital in a critical condition.It was reportedly one of two dog attacks in North Harris County on the same day. A 12-year-old boy was bitten in the face, arm and leg by a dog.