Bus saved from falling into ravine during Pittsburgh bridge collapse by debris

Live footage from the Pittsburgh bridge collapse shows a part of the road that “flipped back up” saved a bus from falling into a 150ft deep ravine.

The snow-covered Forbes Avenue Bridge collapsed on Friday morning with six vehicles, including the bus, on it at the time.

Officers have confirmed that 10 people suffered minor injuries during the incident.

“That is amazing, that is what saved those people on the bus... the bridge coming back up and holding the bus in place,” local reporters said as they watched the footage.

Sign up to our newsletters here.