A small private plane has crashed into an empty, two-story office building in Milan’s suburbs in the early hours of Sunday afternoon.

The impact killed the six passengers and the crew of two who were on board, according to officials.

Italy’s firefighters issued a statement to confirm that there was no other casualty, other than the plane’s passengers.

“Some cars parked nearby have been involved in the fire that resulted from the crash,” the statement said.

The building, which was empty due to renovations, was destroyed by the crash and the column of smoke that rose from the crash sire was visible for kilometers.