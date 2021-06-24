A single-engine plane crashed this morning in Talbot County, Easton where the plane became fully engulfed in flames with the pilot sustaining injuries. Preliminary investigations into the reason for the crash are inconclusive. Troopers were called to the scene where they pulled the pilot from the wreckage. Shortly afterwards, the plane burst into flames. The pilot was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital for assesment and treatment of their injuries. Footage from the air shows the burned out shell of the plane.