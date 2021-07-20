An explosion that rocked a home in Texas on Monday ripped the building to shreds, damaged neighbouring homes and injured six people. Aerial footage shows the tattered remains of the house in the debris-strewn residential Dallas suburb of Plano.

Investigators said a gas leak was likely to blame for the blast, local media reported. The explosion caused a shockwave that shook buildings at least a mile away. Most of those taken to hospital were from nearby homes. Three children were reportedly among the wounded.