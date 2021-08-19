The above video shows the Plymouth waterfront lighting up for the national firework championships that were held in memory of the city’s five shooting victims.

The British Fireworks Championships started with a minute’s silence to remember the tragedy, before five red heart-shaped fireworks were released to represent those who had been killed.

Plymouth City Council leader Nick Kelly said they had "thought long and hard" about whether to still hold the event, but decided it would be best to go ahead with it as a dedication to the victims of the shooting.