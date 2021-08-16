Hundreds gathered in Plymouth on Monday to pay their respects to the five people killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings. Civic and religious leaders, politicians, emergency service workers and military personnel were among the mourners outside the city’s Guildhall.

In last Thursday’s attack, Jake Davison shot his mother Maxine Davison at a house in the Keyham area, before killing Sophie Martyn and her father Lee Martyn. He then killed Stephen Washington in a nearby park before shooting Kate Shepherd, who later died in hospital. The 22-year-old then turned the gun on himself.