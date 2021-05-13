Boris Johnson’s new independent ethics advisor, Christopher Giedt, has defended his position following claims that his powers to ask the prime minister to initiate inquiries into areas of concern are “all behind closed doors”. In an evidence session held by the House of Commons Public Administration Committee, member Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that Lord Giedt’s role risked being a “fig-leaf” because he cannot launch an investigation without the PM’s approval. The advisor replied that unlike earlier advisors, his terms of reference allow him to suggest the launch of inquiries into alleged standards breaches to the PM privately.