Watch Live as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions over his National Insurance rise during PMQs after a reemerged video captures him promising not to.

Mr Johnson announced a 1.25 per cent National Insurance rise yesterday to rescue the NHS and pay for social care reforms.

Hours later, the Labour party shared a clip from a 2019 interview capturing Mr Johnson promising not to raise it ahead of the 2019 general election.

After yesterday’s announcement, the prime minister told MPs he “accepted” the controversial social care reforms break manifesto pledges.