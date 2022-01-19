Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs as threat of no-confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson faces what could be his toughest session of PMQs to date, as pressure continues to mount over the Downing Street party scandal.

The prime minister could soon be facing a leadership challenge, with a number of Tory backbenchers said to be turning against him.

While the number of letters calling for a vote of no confidence submitted will remain secret, it’s suggested the threshold of 54 could be met as early as this week.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer will no doubt capitalise on the Tory unrest to give Mr Johnson an uncomfortable afternoon.

