Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer go head-to-head in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with the Westminster sleaze row likely to remain the key topic of conversation.

The leader of the opposition has called for a vote on whether MPs should be allowed to work second consultancy jobs in response to the recent scandal.

In a surprise move, Mr Johnson announced his support for a ban and the Government have effectively taken over Labour’s opposition day debate, tabling an amendment with its own proposals.

The decision is expected to be a major topic of debate at PMQs.

