Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Ed Miliband at PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing Ed Miliband in PMQs ahead of Rishi Sunak’s autumn Budget after Sir Keir Starmer tested positive for Covid-19.

Later this afternoon, the chancellor will announce an end to public sector pay restraints and a minimum wage rise from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour.

Mr Sunak is also expected to share plans for the “levelling up” of transport and will commit £6bn to the NHS.

Ahead of the Budget, Mr Johnson will take questions from the opposition, during a debate that will no doubt be dominated by his chancellor’s statement.

