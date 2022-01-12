Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson is facing Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, in what is expected to be a fiery session focused on the Downing Street party scandal.

Damaging allegations have been made against the prime minister, suggesting he attended a gathering in the garden of No10 on 20 May 2020, while the UK was in lockdown.

After missing PMQs last week, Mr Starmer will return to the House of Commons and will no doubt focus his attack on the latest scandalous developments, in what could be a very awkward afternoon for Mr Johnson.

Sign up to our newsletters here.